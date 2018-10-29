Zhihu holds mountaineering salon in Beijing

Guests share their experience at the mountaineering salon in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Zhihu







China's Quora-like question-and-answer platform Zhihu held a mountaineering salon in Beijing on Saturday. Co-hosted by the Mountaineering Association of Peking University, climbing We-media Yandian and Outdoor magazine, the salon gathered professional mountaineers and mountaineering enthusiasts to share their experience of mountaineering and rock climbing. In order to establish the psychological presupposition, many of them talked about the safety of outdoor activities, saying that besides scientific and systematic training and experience accumulation, every climber should be well prepared before they set off and train for every possible risk that may happen during climbing.

"Mountaineering is a conversation with your real self in a relatively lonely environment," national Level-1 climber Sun Bin said. He thinks climbing is not only a sport, but an artistic behavior to seek the meaning of life, which can steel one's body and mind by experiencing the extreme environments of nature.