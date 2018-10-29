Peaceful and serene Xinjiang is no terror haven

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Some Western politicians and media outlets have recently been attacking anti-terrorism measures and moves to maintain stability by the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. For political reasons, anti-China forces smeared the steps against extremism in the northwestern region. But the fact is that the situation in Xinjiang is stable. The region is developing steadily and there is amity among all ethnic groups. People in Xinjiang cherish the hard-won prosperous life, repudiating any attempts at slandering the efforts to stabilize the region.



Terror attacks used to be frequent in Xinjiang with extremism rife in the region. There were reports with different versions about the same incident, and some anti-China forces distorted the truth with the intent to spread misinformation.



The Chinese government and people have taken a tough stance against terrorism and extremism for years. Officials and people in Xinjiang paid a high price.



After years of trying to obliterate the scourge of terrorism, Xinjiang stabilized. The people there live peacefully and make a good living. There are no more reports of terrorist attacks and tranquility has returned to the lives of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.



Xinjiang's stability not only benefits the ethnic groups in the region but also attracts visitors from around the world. A few years ago in the wake of terror attacks, Xinjiang's morning fairs, night fairs and squares were closed for people's safety. Now they have reopened.



In the morning, senior citizens can be seen in busy streets again; people dance in the squares in the afternoon, and the lively night fairs make people stay for a long time. Such scenes disappoint those who don't want to see peace return to the region.



The famous Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in the capital Urumqi now receives more than 30,000 domestic and foreign visitors every day during the peak tourism season. The number of tourists has gone through the roof in recent years with Xinjiang becoming a favorite draw of domestic and foreign visitors. The region saw an increase of 32.4 percent in the number of tourists in 2017, receiving a total of 107 million tourists. Tourists spent over 182 billion yuan ($26 billion) in the region, 30 percent more than in 2016. It is expected the number of tourists in Xinjiang will reach 130 million by the end of 2018.



Syria's population is similar to that of Xinjiang. Because of the lasting war, millions of Syrian people have been displaced and are forced to seek asylum in other countries. Most foreigners who go to Syria today are soldiers, not visitors, bringing them gunshots rather than helping them strive for a better livelihood. Xinjiang doesn't need foreign soldiers. Chinese people have the strength and confidence to win the war on terrorism and maintain stability.



Xinjiang's stability is in the interest of the ethnic groups in the region and the country, and it is also the will of all peace-loving people in the world. The Chinese government, officials and people in Xinjiang have contributed to progress in the region with their hard work.



It's believed all countries have the same attitude toward terrorism and extremism. China has paid the price in eradicating the scourge and worked out the anti-terrorism and de-extremism approach with Chinese wisdom. Western media, which revels in double standards, tends to distort the truth about Xinjiang. But such intentions are defeated by the reality in the region.



Xinjiang's long-lasting stability is the best counterattack against distortion, and the region's prosperity will eventually quell all rumors. All of China's ethnic groups will unite to prevent terror attacks and promote well-being of locals.



We believe that Xinjiang's future will be more promising.



The author is an assistant research fellow of the Institute of Central Asia Studies, Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn