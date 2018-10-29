Experts ponder future of more than 30 underground bishops after agreement

St. Michael's Cathedral in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: VCG

Over a month after China and the Vatican signed a historical provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops, experts are looking into what may come next - especially the future of underground bishops in China.According to the Vatican's press office, as part of the deal, Pope Francis recognized seven bishops that were recognized by the Chinese government but were excommunicated by the Vatican. However, what will happen to the over 30 underground bishops in China is still unclear.Francesco Sisci, senior researcher at Renmin University of China and a Vatican affairs expert, said he is positive that the underground Catholic bishops will be recognized by the Chinese government."In fact de facto the Chinese government already recognizes some of them, as they are allowed to practice freely," he told the Global Times."The problem is what kind of recognition would be acceptable for both the government and the bishops. This is what Beijing and Rome are working on now," he said.Professor Wang Meixiu, an expert on Catholic studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the talks between China and the Vatican on the underground bishops, which involves possible changes in church property and dioceses, will be complicated and time consuming, but she is confident that a solution will be reached."It's up to the Chinese government to decide when is the right time," she told the Global Times. "In recent years, the government has recognized at least six underground bishops which it hadn't formerly recognized. Therefore acknowledgement from the government is possible."Bishop Han Zhihai, formerly an underground bishop from Northwest China's Gansu Province, was certified by the Chinese government in November 2017, and former underground Bishop Wu Qinjing, was installed by the government in 2015, according to Asia News, an outlet of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.Wang said the underground bishops in some dioceses may be demoted, transferred to another diocese, or asked to retire."In some diocese, the situation is easier, while in others, it will be more complicated. The Vatican and China will have to tackle each situation differently," she said.Last December, in a move that was believed to be paving way for the China-Vatican deal, a Vatican delegation to China required Bishop Zhuang Jianjian of Shantou, Guangdong Province, and Guo Xijin of Mindong, Fujian Province, to retire or be demoted to make way for Beijing-backed Huang Bingzhang and Zhan Silu, according to Asia News.Father Luo Wen, a priest from Mindong, told the Global Times that the underground community in Mindong is prepared for the possibility that Bishop Guo will be demoted. "It's almost sealed that Bishop Guo will step down to become an auxiliary bishop," he said.While the future of underground bishops is important for the deal, Sisci said what's more urgent is to deepen trust and ties.China and Vatican relations saw great progress in the past month. Two Chinese bishops attended the Vatican synod, a meeting of global bishops, for the first time."While we were here, we invited Pope Francis to come to China," Guo said in an interview with Avvenire, the daily newspaper of the Italian bishops conference, according to Reuters.