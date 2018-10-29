China, Belarus to hold 3rd meeting of intergovernmental committee of cooperation

China and Belarus will hold the third meeting of the intergovernmental committee of cooperation on Friday in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced here on Monday.



The meeting will be co-chaired by Guo Shengkun, Chinese chairman of the committee, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and deputy director of the Belarusian presidential office Nikolay Snopkov, who is Belarusian chairman of the committee, Lu said at a daily press briefing.

