Senior CPC official meets Singaporean permanent secretaries

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi met with a visiting delegation of Singaporean permanent secretaries in Beijing on Monday.
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee Organization Department, briefed the delegation on the CPC's 19th National Congress and its organization's work.
He expressed his hope that China and Singapore will expand and deepen cooperation in such areas as human resources and leadership development, so as to contribute to the two countries' all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the times.
Chan Lai Fung, head of the delegation and permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Education
, said she hoped the two countries will strengthen exchanges and cooperation, expecting more fruitful outcomes in talent exchanges.