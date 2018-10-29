Peng Liyuan meets first lady of Serbia

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, on Monday.



Peng asked Tamara to convey President Xi's warm greetings and best wishes to President Vucic.



Recalling her visit to Serbia in 2016 with Xi, Peng hailed the good relations between China and Serbia and the profound friendship between the two peoples.



She called on both countries to enhance people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding, so as to promote greater development of bilateral ties.



Speaking highly of Tamara's efforts in assisting disadvantaged groups and protecting children's rights, Peng said China attaches great importance to women's and children's causes.



As a UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, Peng said she stands ready to share with Serbia China's experience in this area and make joint efforts to promote the international cause of the advancement of children's and women's education.



Tamara asked Peng to convey President Vucic's greetings to President Xi.



Tamara said the Serbian people appreciate China's long-term assistance and support to Serbia and values Serbia-China friendship.



Serbia remains firmly committed to its relations with China and would like to be a real friend of the country, she said.

