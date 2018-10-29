Location of bus plunging into river in Chongqing confirmed

The location of the bus which plunged into the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Sunday has been confirmed, local authorities said Monday.



Through sonar technology, the bus was found 71 meters underwater and 28 meters away from the bridge where the accident occurred.



A previous investigation said that 15 people including the bus driver were on board.



The bus veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided into an oncoming private car before breaking through road fencing and falling off a bridge in Wanzhou District at 10:08 a.m. Sunday.



Two bodies have been retrieved from the river and rescue work is still ongoing.



The rescue headquarters said a plan to salvage the bus from the river has been developed.

