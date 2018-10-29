15 people confirmed missing after bus plunges off bridge

A rescue boat arrives at the scene of the accident at 6 am Monday. Chinese rescuers are using underwater robots to search for passengers after a bus crashed with a car and plunged into the Yangtze River, in Wanzhou district, Chongqing on Sunday. Photo: IC



Fifteen people were confirmed missing on Monday after a bus fell into the Yangtze River from a bridge in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday.



Police confirmed the number of missing people after an investigation, which included the bus driver, Chongqing-based news site cqnews.net reported on Monday.



Those who reported a missing family member had their blood samples taken for possible verification of missing people's identities, cqnews.net reported.



Rescue operations were ongoing as of press time. "We haven't found the bus yet," Luo Mingwen, a member of Blue Sky Rescue, a civil organization participating in the rescue efforts, told the Global Times on Monday.



With the help of sonar, a rescue team formed by government and civil organizations, including Shanghai Salvage and Blue Sky Rescue, has located an 11-meter-long and 3-meter-wide object, which was confirmed to be the bus.



The 42-year-old driver, whose surname is Ran, stayed up until dawn Sunday and posted a song he sang on a karaoke app at 5:24 am, with a description that reads, "I didn't sing it well," Chengdu Economic Daily reported on Monday.



The No. 22 bus fell off a bridge over the Yangtze River in Wanzhou district on 10 am Sunday, after it suddenly crossed lanes and hit a car, the Wanzhou public security bureau announced on Sunday.



Ran has been driving for 24 years after he got his driver's license in October 1994, the Beijing Youth Daily reported on Monday.



More than 70 rescue boats arrived at the site of the accident by 6 am Monday. Two bodies have been retrieved from the river.



About 15 divers stood by at the scene, who may be needed to dive into 80-meter-deep waters, Changjiang Daily reported on Monday.