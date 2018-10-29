Distillers drag down mainland stocks as turning point arrives: analysts





China's liquor stocks in the main A-share market have reached a turning point after two years of rapid growth, which industry analysts said is "very normal" and "reasonable" valuations for the sector lie ahead.



The comment came after the share prices of several top liquor makers, including Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye and Gujing Group, plunged on Monday morning by the 10 percent daily limit before trading was suspended.



Shares of Kweichow Moutai, the expensive leading Chinese liquor brand, were trading at 549.09 yuan ($79) when the suspension was imposed.



The slump came after the company reported sharply slower profit growth in its third-quarter financial report, which was released on Sunday.



Shares of another high-end distiller - Wuliangye - closed at 48.87 yuan, while Gujing Group's shares ended at 56.16 yuan, both down 10 percent.



In all, more than six liquor makers' shares fell 10 percent before trading was suspended, according to the China Securities Journal newspaper.



Cai Xuefei, a liquor analyst, told the Global Times on Monday that mass selling of liquor stocks by institutional investors directly caused the sector's slump. "The root cause is related to unsatisfactory expectations for the entire consumption market," said Cai.



A complex of factors such as more tightened supply channels for liquor products and rumors about the introduction of a consumption tax hurt share prices, Cai explained.



Once big contributors to the stock market in the Chinese mainland, the country's top traditional distilled liquor makers also dragged down the indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen on Monday morning. Those indexes had been slowly stabilizing after earlier volatility.



The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.18 percent, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell 2.43 percent.



Haitong Securities said on Monday that mainland stocks are bound for a short-term gain because of recent sharp declines and undervalued stocks as well as many policy boosts from officials, according to the China Securities Journal report.



Su Cheng, senior vice president of the Research Center at Essence Securities, told the Global Times Monday that the liquor sector is closely related to the country's microeconomy, which is currently undergoing transformation and upgrading.



"Looking ahead, the liquor sector is expected to stay at a relatively reasonable and steady level, which is quite normal after the high-speed growth of the past two years," Su noted.



He added that it's possible there will be a new round of growth in the liquor sector as China's economy changes.



