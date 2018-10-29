Railway tunnel in Laos

A Chinese engineering company completed on Sunday the first 1,000-meter-plus tunnel along the China-Laos railway.



The Nateuy No.1 Tunnel, some 360 kilometers north of the Lao capital Vientiane, is located in the northern Lao province of Luang Namtha bordering China in the north.



Huang Zongwen, a senior official with the China Railway No.5 Engineering Group, which is in charge of the tunnel's construction, said the construction of the Nateuy No.1 Tunnel, which began on June 3, 2017. "That the tunnel passes soft rocks all the way in the mountain, brought some difficulties in construction and especially, affected the digging pace," Huang said.





