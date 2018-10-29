Regional office in Ethiopia

With a fast-growing presence in Ethiopia, China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) is set to open a regional office in the east African country, an official said on Sunday.



Deputy General Manager of CCCC's east Africa branch, Wei Qiangyu, said the plan to establish a regional office in Ethiopia was made as the size of the company's business in the country as well as in other regional countries like Kenya and Uganda is fast increasing, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



CCCC has seen its standing in the Ethiopian construction industry rise fast, taking part in landmark projects.





