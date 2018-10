Underwater divers unfurl a Turkish flag to mark the 95th anniversary of Republic Day in Kusadasi district of Aydin, Turkey on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the same day unveiled Istanbul's new international airport, which his government claims will be the world's largest. When all four construction phases are complete in 2028, the airport will have six runways and two terminal buildings, covering an area of 76 square kilometers, according to reports. Photo: AFP