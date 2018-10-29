Presidential elections for Georgia go into runoff

Presidential elections in Georgia, seen as a crucial test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party, have gone to a runoff, preliminary results showed on Monday.



With tallies from nearly all precincts counted, ruling-party backed candidate, ex-French ambassador Salome Zurabishvili, led with 38.66 percent of the vote, compared with 37.7 percent for opposition leader Grigol Vashadze, the central election commission said.



A candidate needs 50 percent plus one vote to be elected in the first round, so a runoff will be held by December 1, the commission said.



Official turnout was nearly 47 percent at 8 pm local time Sunday when polls closed.



The presidential campaign saw the ruling party and the opposition cross arms in a prelude to their decisive stand-off during parliamentary polls scheduled for 2020.



If elected, Vashadze has promised to mount a campaign for a snap parliamentary vote.



Zurabishvili, a stylish 66-year-old independent MP, is the daughter of refugees who fled Georgia in 1921 for Paris after the country's annexation by the Red Army.



Her career in France's foreign service culminated in a posting to Tbilisi.



Then president Mikheil Saakashvili appointed her foreign minister - with the approval of France's president at the time Jacques Chirac.



But Zurabishvili quickly made enemies among the parliamentary majority, with MPs and some senior diplomats publicly accusing her of arrogance and impulsiveness.





