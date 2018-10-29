China offers congratulations to Brazil president-elect

Supporters of president-elect Jair Bolsonaro sing the national anthem outside his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Results of the presidential runoff election released Monday show Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party won about 55 percent of the vote. Photo: AP

China on Monday offered congratulations to Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro after the far-right lawmaker won the Brazilian election.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that China is willing to continue deepening cooperation with Brazil for the benefit of the people of both countries.China and Brazil are both big developing countries and important emerging markets. China-Brazil relations "have witnessed comprehensive and rapid development, and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results," Lu said."Developing China-Brazil relations is in fact the wide consensus of all sectors in both countries," Lu said.Bolsonaro won 55 percent of the vote in a runoff election Sunday - more than 10 points ahead of leftist opponent Fernando Haddad.Having channeled voters' anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise, he will now get down to work trying to deliver on the promise he made in his victory speech: to "change Brazil's destiny."Bolsonaro, 63, was due to fly to Brasilia on Tuesday to start the transition process.His schedule includes meetings with deeply unpopular outgoing President Michel Temer, as well as the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the army chief of staff.After a vitriolic campaign that left Brazil deeply polarized, the country is waiting to see what Bolsonaro's presidency will actually look like.One of his top advisers, economic guru Paulo Guedes, promised Sunday night that the changes would be sweeping indeed, at least as far as managing the world's eighth-largest economy is concerned."We are going to change the social-democratic economic model. It's terrible. We are prisoners of low growth, high taxes, high interest rates," said Guedes, a liberal economist trained at the University of Chicago who will head an economy super-ministry under Bolsonaro."Brazil has spent 30 years letting its public expenditures balloon," he told a post-election press conference."That model corrupted our politics, made taxes go up and caused our debt to snowball... We need pension reform... and we are going to accelerate privatization."The polls came on the heels of Brazil's worst-ever recession, a staggering multi billion dollar corruption scandal and a year of record-setting violent crime.Although many voters expressed strong dislike for Bolsonaro, even more rejected Haddad and his Workers' Party, which had won the past four presidential elections.