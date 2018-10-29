Merkel says will end reign as chancellor at end of term in 2021

German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives to lead a CDU leadership meeting at the party's headquarters on Monday in Berlin, a day after her fragile coalition suffered heavy losses in a key regional election (see story on page 7). Photo: AFP

Angela Merkel said Monday she would step down as German chancellor at the end of her term in 2021 after a series of political crises and regional vote debacles rocked her fragile coalition.Merkel had earlier informed her center-right Christian Democrats Union (CDU) that she would not stand again to be the party chairman at a congress in December to make way for new leadership."Today it is time to begin a new chapter," she told reporters at her party headquarters.Often hailed as the world's most powerful woman and Europe's de facto leader, a weakened Merkel has faced growing calls to spell out her succession plans after 13 years in power.Speaking at a meeting of her center-right CDU on Monday, a day after a bruising state poll in Hesse, Merkel told top brass that she planned to give up the party leadership, a role she has held for 18 years.She said she wanted to complete her fourth stint as chancellor but stressed that it would be "her last term," a party source told AFP."She was genuinely sad and not at all bitter and asked that the discussion about her succession be conducted in a kind manner," the source said, adding that Merkel's words were greeted with a standing ovation.Germany's veteran leader had been widely expected to run for reelection as CDU leader at a party congress in December.Merkel had until now always insisted that the posts of party chief and chancellor in Europe's top economy should be held by the same person.Merkel's power has been on the wane since her fateful 2015 decision to keep Germany's borders open, ultimately allowing in more than one million migrants.The mass arrivals deeply polarized Germany and are credited with fuelling the rise of the far-right.