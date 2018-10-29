Low-cost solar cells

Chinese researchers have developed a new photovoltaic technique that could improve the efficiency of solar cells and reduce their cost, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



The new technique uses high-efficiency hole-and-electron-selective layers for both polarities on silicon substrate, which could improve the efficiency of solar cells to 15.1 percent, said Peng Shanglong, head of a research team at Lanzhou University in Northwest China's Gansu Province.



He added that the new technique would allow the potential model of solar cells to avoid high-temperature processes, making it low-cost and efficient. "Because of high equipment costs and complex techniques, traditional solar cells have long been limited in use on a large scale."

