Manufacturers’ capitalization

Chinese public manufacturing companies accounted for nearly half of the country's stock market capitalization as of June 30, thanks to government emphasis on innovation-driven development and the real economy.



Publicly traded manufacturers saw a combined market value of 24.08 trillion yuan ($3.47 trillion), making up 43.78 percent of the A-share market, a report said.



Of all 3,527 Chinese listed companies, nearly two-thirds are in the manufacturing sector.



"Manufacturing remains an important pillar of the national economy," according to the report released by the Research Institute of Machinery Industry Economic & Management and the government of Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, at a forum.





