Vice premier urges deeper military-civilian integration

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday attended a national symposium where plans were made to advance military-civilian integration in Beijing.



Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, addressed the symposium. He said Party committees and governments at all levels should view implementing the military-civilian integration as a major political responsibility, work hard to make new progress, enhance the building of systems and mechanisms.



Xinhua

