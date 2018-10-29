China congratulates Jair Bolsonaro on election as Brazilian president

China on Monday extended congratulations to Jair Bolsonaro on his election as the president of Brazil.



"The Chinese side wishes new achievements would be made continuously by Brazil in the path of developing the country," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a news briefing.



According to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party won the country's presidential run-off on Sunday.



"China always attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil from a strategic height and long-term perspective," Lu said, adding China is willing to work together with Brazil to safeguard and develop the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, to better benefit the two countries and the two people.

