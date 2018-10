A Nepalese prepares clay pots for "Tihar", the Hindu festival of lights, at pottery square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A Nepalese prepares clay pots for "Tihar", the Hindu festival of lights, at pottery square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A Nepalese prepares clay pots for "Tihar", the Hindu festival of lights, at pottery square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Oct. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)