Preview exhibition of Qi Baishi's art opens at Tokyo National Museum

A visitor observes the artworks of Chinese artist Qi Baishi during a preview exhibition in Tokyo National Museum, Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 29, 2018. The exhibition showing over 100 artworks by Qi Baishi, which are collected by Beijing Fine Art Academy, will be opened to the public from Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

