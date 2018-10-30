Pompeo, Brazilian president-elect speak over phone on ties, Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Brazilian President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro over phone on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and collaboration on Venezuela.



Pompeo congratulated Bolsonaro on his win and "reinforced the vibrant partnership between the United States and Brazil based on our mutual commitment to promote security, democracy, economic prosperity, and human rights," said a statement issued by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.



They have discussed collaboration on "priority foreign policy issues including Venezuela, countering transnational crime, and ways to strengthen economic ties between the United States and Brazil, the two largest economies in the Western Hemisphere," the statement read.



Earlier Monday, Nauert said in a separate statement that the United States congratulates Bolsonaro on his election win.



"As two of the largest democracies and economies in the world, we are working together to address the 21st century's most pressing global and regional challenges," she said.



Earlier on Sunday, the White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had called Bolsonaro to congratulate him on the elections.



"Both expressed a strong commitment to work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas," the statement read.



Brazil's right-wing candidate Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party won the country's presidential run-off on Sunday, with a 55.13 percent of the valid votes against 44.87 percent for his rival Fernando Haddad of the left-leaning Workers' Party.



Bolsonaro, 63, said he planned to govern "following the teachings of God, alongside the Brazilian constitution and with good technical advice, without political leanings."



The transition of power began on Monday at the cultural center of the Bank of Brazil.

