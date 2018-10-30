EC commissioner encourages Romania to absorb EU funds for infrastructure

The European commissioner for Regional Policy on Monday called on the Romanian authorities to step up the absorption and use of European funds to promote the construction of transportation infrastructure.



According to Corina Cretu, a Romanian politician and the incumbent European commissioner, it is indeed a "priority" for the European Commission (EC) to complete Romania's international transport network, including the link between the Republic of Moldova and Western Europe, as well as the Sibiu-Pitesti portion in central Romania, which is the missing link between Rotterdam and Constanta, the two most important seaports in western and eastern Europe.



"In the transport master plan adopted by the Romanian government... the Sibiu-Pitesti, Targu Mures-Iasi, the Bucharest ring road, the Pitesti-Craiova motorway portions, Braila bridge are all seen as priorities," she mentioned, pointing out that "when they are ready as projects, we are ready to receive them."



"European funds provide funding for about 60-65 percent of public investment in Romania," said Cretu, stressing that there were problems with project implementation in Romania, such as cumbersome procedures and reduced administrative capacity.



Romania has lost between 1.8 and 2 billion euros (2.05 and 2.28 billion US dollars) from a total allocated funds of 19.5 billion euro for the period 2007-2014, in its most sensitive area, the transport infrastructure, she said, underlining that in the current financial cycle Romania has a total allocation of about 31 billion euros, including money for agriculture.



The EC commissioner is on a two-day visit to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. (1 euro=1.14 US dollars)

