Senior CPC official urges common prosperity of Chinese language press

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called for the common prosperity of the Chinese language press at home and abroad.



Huang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 51st annual conference of the Chinese Language Press Institute (CLPI) in Beijing.



He spoke highly of the CLPI as an influential organization in international media circles, and its efforts in introducing the development and progress of China to the international community as well as its positive contributions to the reform and opening up of the country.



Huang said he hoped that overseas Chinese language media outlets would adhere to their fine traditions, tell China's stories and promote Chinese culture, in order to show a real and comprehensive China, while improving the country's communication with the rest of the world.



He called on Chinese language media outlets from home and abroad to take advantage of the annual conference, learn from and cooperate with each other, and progress and prosper together.



Jiang Zaizhong, president of the CLPI, also addressed the event, asking all Chinese language media outlets to shoulder their responsibilities, depict the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with an international tone from unique angles, and serve as the bridge for China and the world to further know each other.



Focusing on Chinese language media in the new era, the annual conference is attended by over 130 people representing 64 media outlets from 17 countries and regions.



Founded in Hong Kong in 1968, the CLPI aims to connect those working for Chinese language media outlets around the globe and push forward the development of Chinese language media.

