Turkish archery exhibition opens in Beijing

A Turkish archery exhibition opened in Beijing on Monday, featuring Turkish bows and arrows, as part of a series of events held for the 2018 Turkey Tourism Year in China.
The 10-day exhibition was designed to show the long history of bow and arrow manufacturing in Turkey, and visitors could learn about archery, as well as view pictures and video clips or participate in interactive activities.
Prompted by the Belt and Road
Initiative, China declared 2018 as the Turkey Tourism Year, with a launching ceremony held in April. Apart from the archery exhibition, Turkey will hold dozens of other events with themes including music, painting, handicrafts, literature, movie and food.
According to Turkey's official data, over 190,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey during the first six month of this year, an increase of 91 percent year on year.