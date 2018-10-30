Tunisian president condemns suicide bombing in Tunis

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi condemned the suicide bombing that occurred on Monday in capital Tunis.
"We believed that terrorism was eradicated, but it is striking in the city center and in the heart of the capital," said Essebsi in a video broadcasted by Tunisian National Television, while in Berlin in preparation for the conference on G20
Compact with Africa.
Describing it as a tragic act, Essebsi assured that Tunisia has not finished with terrorism. "Once again, the security forces pay the bill," insisted Essebsi.
"Violence is gaining ground around the world. Today's attack has damaged the Tunisian state, its authorities and its sovereignty," said Essebsi.
The Tunisian president said the responsibility remains shared by all concerned parties including the government and political parties.
Perpetrated by a 30-year-old woman from Mahdia, the coastal province in eastern Tunisia, the suicide bombing caused 20 wounded, including 15 policemen and five civilians.
The attack is also strongly condemned by political parties from the country.