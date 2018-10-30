Australian trade minister says CIIE great opportunity for world businesses

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham (L) receives an interview in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 17, 2018. The China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held on Nov. 5-10, is a great opportunity for businesses from around the world, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held on Nov. 5-10, is a great opportunity for businesses from around the world, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham."The Expo is a great opportunity for, of course, China to showcase your economic strength and the opportunities that will exist from continued growth in China's economy and development," Birmingham said in a recent interview with a group of Chinese journalists ahead of his trip to the CIIE."Australia thinks it is a great celebration of ... the economic contribution that China makes to the region and the world. That is why we're delighted that some 180 Australian businesses and brands are participating," he said.Recognizing China as Australia's largest trading partner, he observed that the liberalization of trade and the breaking down of trade barriers brought forth enormous advances in terms of people's living standards, especially in China."I recognize -- and our government recognizes -- that one of the amazing success stories of our generation is to have seen millions of people given economic empowerment, lifted out of poverty. And a large part of that is because of more open trading markets," he said."Australia would only expect and welcome continued growth in Chinese economy and the continued strong contribution that China makes to the economy of our region and the world. A strong China helps to make a strong region, a strong Australia, and a strong world," said Birmingham, adding that he was father of two young daughters, and both of the girls have been learning Mandarin from the age of about three."That is recognition across Australia, we do see those strong cultural ties as being important as well as the economic ties between our two countries," he said.