Damascus' national museum opens for visitors after 7-year war

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/30 10:58:46

A visitor takes a photo in the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

An ancient stone tomb is seen in the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

A visitor visits the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

A group of status and busts are seen displayed in the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

A visitor takes a selfie in the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

A visitor views mosaic paintings in the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

Vistors take photos at the front garden of the National Museum of Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 28, 2018. The National Museum of Damascus re-opened its gate to visitors for the first time in several years on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

