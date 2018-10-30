Republic Day celebrated in Ankara to mark 95th anniv. of founding of Republic of Turkey

Turkish soldiers march during a parade to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish people rally at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C, Front) visits Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish people march during a parade to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) visits Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Turkish people rally at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to celebrate the Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey on Monday celebrated its Republic Day to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)