Desert poplar forest becomes tourist attraction in China's Xinjiang

Birds fly over a forest of desert poplar in Luntai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A herdsman grazes sheep in a forest of desert poplar in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2018. Xinjiang has infused 7 billion cubic meters of water to the dry trunk stream of the lower reaches of the Tarim River in 18 rounds of water diversion since 2000, making the local forest of desert poplar a tourist attraction.(Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

