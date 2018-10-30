5th World Buddhist Forum held in Putian, SE China's Fujian

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 show the scene of a blessing ceremony at the fifth World Buddhist Forum in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. Over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the forum, jointly hosted by the Buddhist Association of China and the China Religious Culture Communication Association. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 show participants at the fifth World Buddhist Forum in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. Over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the forum, jointly hosted by the Buddhist Association of China and the China Religious Culture Communication Association. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2018 show the scene of a blessing ceremony at the fifth World Buddhist Forum in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. Over 1,000 Buddhists, scholars and representatives from 55 countries and regions attended the forum, jointly hosted by the Buddhist Association of China and the China Religious Culture Communication Association. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)