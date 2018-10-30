Woman takes unusual wedding dress photos on cliff swing

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/10/30 11:32:19

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

A woman dons a wedding dress to pose for a photo while sitting on a swing that is built close to a cliff at the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus