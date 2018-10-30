Giant panda enjoys autumn fun in Chengdu

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant pandas play at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda plays at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)