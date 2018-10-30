Morocco arrests 26 over suspected links to illegal immigration network

The Moroccan security services have arrested 26 people, including 12 Algerians, over their suspected links to illegal immigration network, the Moroccan police said in a statement on Monday.



The suspects, arrested in the eastern cities of Oujda and Berkane, were active in a criminal network that is engaged in falsifying official documents as well as organizing illegal immigration operations, the statement pointed out.



The operations of this network aimed at facilitating access to illegal residency in Morocco and obtaining Moroccan nationality, it noted.



The police raids led to the seizure of equipment and administrative documents, which could be used in falsifying documents, it added.

