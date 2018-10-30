Welsh slate mountains proposed as new World Heritage Site

The mountains in north west Wales which provided roof slates for millions of homes is to be nominated by the British government as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was announced Monday.



Culture minister Michael Ellis said the stunning landscape in the county of Gwynedd is to be Britain's next preferred nomination for the accolade to UNESCO



The area is said to have "roofed the 19th century world" as slate from its mines was exported around the globe. The landscape was assessed for World Heritage Status by panel of British experts this summer and will be formally presented to UNESCO next year.



It will then be considered by the International Council of Sites and Monuments followed by the World Heritage Committee in 2021.



A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: "The site was the world's greatest exporter of slate during the mid 19th century, becoming a key part of the social and economic fabric of North Wales. The slate mined from the area also had a significant impact on global architecture with its materials used on a vast range of buildings, from terraces to palaces all around the world."



If inscribed on the list it would be the fourth World Heritage Site in Wales, alongside the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape, the Castles and Town Walls of King Edward at Gwynedd and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.



Ellis said: "Gwynedd's slate landscape is hugely important. Its vast quarries and mines have not only shaped the countryside of the region but also countless buildings across the UK and the world.



"This is a crucial milestone on the road to becoming a World Heritage site and the global recognition that brings. I believe this unique landscape would be a worthy addition to the list.



Mim Davies, the British Government Minister for Wales said: "An accolade such as this not only highlights the immense beauty and history that Wales has to offer but also acts as a catalyst to investment and tourism. The status which is globally recognised would help to revive and grow the economy of the slate areas that have had such a significant influence on the communities and heritage of North West Wales."



Britain currently has 31 World Heritage sites and can nominate one site per calendar year. The famous radio telescope, Jodrell Bank Observatory, was nominated in January 2018, and has recently undergone an evaluation mission by UNESCO's expert advisers. A decision on inscription for that site will take place during the annual committee meeting next summer.



Wales is visited by around one million overseas tourists a year, generating around 475 million US dollars annually for the local economy. Visitors from across Britain spent 9 million overnight trips to Wales in 2017, spending more than 2 billion U. S. dollars.

