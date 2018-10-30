Tunisia reveals identity of suicide bomber in central Tunis

The Tunisian Interior Ministry identified the woman who blew herself up on Monday in central Tunis as 30-year-old single Mouna Kebla.



Kebla came from Sidi Alouane town of Mahdia Governorate in eastern Tunisia, the ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told reporters.



Earlier in the day, a suicide bombing hit the center of the capital Tunis injured eight police officers and a civilian, in which a woman blew herself up near a fixed patrol at Bourguiba Avenue, main artery of downtown Tunis.



The attack took place in front of the Municipal Theater of Tunis, a busy spot lined with shops and hotels, as well as a cathedral and the headquarters of the French Embassy.

