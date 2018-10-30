Chinese envoy urges continued humanitarian support for Syrian people

A Chinese envoy on Monday called on the international community to continue to provide humanitarian support for Syrian people in need.



Ambassador Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.



"In addition, reconstruction efforts of the Syrian Government and people should be supported," said Wu, adding that "the international community should support the Government in its efforts to provide relief for civilian suffering and should be firm in countering the terrorist threat in the country."



Describing tireless efforts of his country to assist Syria, Wu pledged its continued commitment to the Syrian people.

