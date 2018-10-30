Interpol hosts int'l conference for chemical security

The international police body Interpol on Monday invited about 200 delegates form 40 countries "to close the coordination gap between law enforcement and industry in order to improve security throughout the lifecycle of chemicals of concern and develop an overarching chemical security culture," it said.



During the three-day congress, the first such meeting on chemical security and emerging threats, international experts gathered in the French town of Lyon to develop a comprehensive network aimed at improving global chemical safety and security.



Furthermore, it "will explore specialized case studies highlighting emerging trends, identify lessons learned and best practices relating to chemical incident attribution and response, and evolving technologies and tactics," Interpol said in a press release.



To the agency's secretary general Jurgen Stock, "this congress comes at a pivotal time in the international security climate."



"Whether we are from law enforcement, the military, government or industry, we all have a role to play in preventing and responding to the persistent and emerging threats in relation to chemical security," he added.



The conference is organized by Interpol, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, in coordination with the G7 Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

