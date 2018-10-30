US microchip 'bullying' tactic meant to strangle Chinese competitors: expert

An expert slammed US moves to impose restrictions on exports to a Chinese chipmaker as “arrogant, unreasonable bullying” which completely ignores basic rules and principles where international cooperation is involved.



The US said it suspects that Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company, Ltd. is “likely using US-origin technology.”



Jinhua is nearing completion of substantial production capacity for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) integrated circuits, using “likely US-origin technology,” the US Commerce Department said Monday.



"When a foreign company engages in activity contrary to our national security interests, we will take strong action to protect our national security," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.



Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Tuesday that such a random excuse makes the US lose its credibility in the world. What the US did seriously jeopardizes international cooperation and trade, Xiang added.



There is no fairness or standard in international cooperation, and there are very bad expectations for the US. People don’t know what unreasonable excuses the US will take to maintain hegemony, Xiang said.



Micron Technology Inc., a US provider of semiconductor solutions, sued Jinhua, accusing Jinhua of "infringing (on) DRAM business secrets" in December 2017.



The US ban on Jinhua is completely groundless. It imposed a ban over alleged "infringement of intellectual property rights" without a court decision, Wang Yanhui, secretary general of the Mobile China Alliance, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



As a result, Jinhua will not be able to buy components from American companies without a special license.



“A license is required for all exports, re-exports, and transfers of commodities, software and technology subject to Export Administration regulations to Jinhua. Such license applications will be reviewed with a presumption of denial,” the statement said.



Xiang noted that the US’ purpose is to maintain its hegemony over microchips. “The US wants to strangle all Chinese potential competitors in the sector,” Xiang said.



Jinhua's production capacity is only one-tenth or even smaller of Micron's. It’s far less a threat to Micron, let alone affect the US national interests, Wang added.



