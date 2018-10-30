S. Korea's top court orders Japanese firm to pay compensation for wartime forced labor

South Korea's highest court on Tuesday ordered a Japanese firm to provide compensation for the victims'forced labor during WWII, according to local media.
The Supreme Court, attended by all 13 judges, ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay 100 million won (87,740 US dollars) per plaintiff.
Four South Korea victims of wartime forced labor under the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule filed a damages lawsuit against the Japanese steelmaker in 2005. One of the victims passed away in 2014.
Hundreds of thousands of Koreans were mobilized as forced labor or sex slaves under the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula
.