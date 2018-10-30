Xi urges breaking new ground in workers' movement, trade unions' work

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday called for mobilizing the country's hundreds of millions of workers to vigorously make accomplishments in the new era and breaking new ground in the cause of workers' movement and trade unions' work.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a talk with the new leadership of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

