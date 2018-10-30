Indonesian rescuers retrieve 24 bags of body parts following plane crash

Rescuers have retrieved 24 bags of body parts after a Lion Air plane with 189 people aboard crashed into sea off western Indonesia, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.



Indonesian authorities said that the Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed in waters near the capital city was shattered due to its severe impact with sea surface after it dived at rapid speed, allegedly from 3,000- feet height, making it break into pieces.



Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Operation Director Bambang Suryo Aji said on Monday that such a conclusion came up from pieces of bodies and parts of the plane found by search team several hours after the plane was reported of lost contact.



He dismissed allegation that the plane exploded in the sky as there has been no burnt sign from parts of plane and bodies found floating around the crash site.



He added that chance was slim to find survivor among 189 passengers and crews of the ill-fated flight coded JT 610.

