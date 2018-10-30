Mainland bourses rebound following CSRC statement

The mainland stock markets plunged after opening time but quickly rebounded to close with a slight rise by the end of the morning session on Tuesday.



The sharp turn came as China's securities watchdog rolled out a statement that encourages stock repurchase and entrance of mid-term & long-term investment capital.



The Shanghai market opened at 2,538.57 points and quickly slumped to 2,522 points after 20 minutes and then climbed to 2,572 points by 11:08 am. The bourse ended at 2,560.38 points by the end of the morning session, up by 0.72 percent.



The Shenzhen bourse underwent a similar course, slumping in the first half hour after opening time and then quickly rebounded in the next 30 minutes. The Shenzhen Component Index ended at 7,335 points by the end of the morning session.



The market rebound came as the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published a statement on its official website on Tuesday morning, saying that it would create conditions to encourage listed companies to conduct stock repurchase, the statement noted.



The CSRC will also encourage "value investment," allowing institutional investors including insurances, social security funds and securities investment funds to direct more incremental mid-term and long-term capital into the market.



The regulator will also "reduce transaction resistance" and increase market liquidity by reducing "unnecessary intervention in (stock) transaction behavior," the CSRC said in the statement.



The mainland stock markets have shown a trend of strong volatility in recent weeks under a fluctuating global financial environment. The Shanghai market slumped from a periodic high of 2,821 points on September 28 to 2,550 points to October 19 before climbing with strong fluctuation, as the market rebounded by more than 4 percent on October 22 but then slumped by 2.26 percent and 2.18 percent, respectively, on last Tuesday and this Monday.





