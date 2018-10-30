J-20 stealth fighters to join Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai: expert

J-20 stealth fighter jets of the People's Liberation Army Air Force fly over the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport on Tuesday. Photo: Global Times

Multiple J-20 stealth fighter jets were spotted in the skies above Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday, in preparation for Airshow China 2018 in November, a military expert said.



Four J-20s under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flew over the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport at about 8:30 am on Tuesday.



Two J-20 formations, each consisting of two fighter jets, made a low pass through the airport, after which one of them put on a solo aerobatics performance.



The fighter jets soon left without landing at the airport.



Airshow China 2018 will be held in Zhuhai from November 6-11.



Despite the J-20's absence from the list of participating aircraft released by the air show's organizer on Saturday, the aircraft is very likely to make a surprise appearance, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The J-20 may put on flight performances to demonstrate how much the PLA Air Force has mastered it over the past two years, Song said.



In the previous air show two years ago, the J-20 made its debut with a flyby exhibition for less than a minute at the opening ceremony.



Spectators said it was very impressive, except it was too short.



Song said that he expects the J-20 to be available for an extended period of time this year, noting it will conduct low passes in formation and solo aerobatics performances like it did on Tuesday.



The J-20 will display more of its combat maneuverability that will amaze spectators at the air show, Song said.



PLA Air Force's transport aircraft Y-20, the H-6K bomber, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle and J-10B fighter plane are among the aircraft to be displayed at the air show, according to the list of participating aircraft.