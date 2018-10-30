Indonesian rescuers retrieve 24 bags of body parts following plane crash

Indonesian Search and Rescue (SAR) members and police officers check belongings of Lion Air Flight JT 610 victims at Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 30, 2018. Rescuers have retrieved 24 bags of body parts after a Lion Air plane with 189 people aboard crashed into sea off western Indonesia, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
