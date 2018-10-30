China sets new hybrid rice yield record

China has set a new world record for super hybrid rice yields at 18 tons per hectare at a demonstration base in Handan, North China's Hebei Province.



The rice was planted in 6.8 hectares of a demonstration base at the Hebei Silicon Valley Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the only private academy of agricultural sciences in Hebei.



Researchers harvested 18 tons per hectare of the Xiangliangyou 900 super hybrid rice. The amount was verified by five third-party experts from Wuhan-based Huazhong Agricultural University and Hebei Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



Three smaller fields with a total area of 0.23 hectares were chosen randomly and examined for yield, Xinhua reported. The yield per hectare of the Xiangliangyou 900 super hybrid rice in 2017 was 17.25 tons.



"Thirty percent more than the yield of previous varieties of super hybrid rice, the record shows that the revolutionary third-generation technology is mature enough to be adopted in fields across China," Li Xinqi, a research fellow at the Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Center, a division of the China National Hybrid Rice R&D Center, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"The rice could meet China's demand for food, offering powerful support to the country's grain security," Li said.



Good seeds, good fertilizers and proper management of the fields were the reasons for the increasing yield, Tu Shuxin, a professor at Huazhong Agricultural University, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.



"Government policy support is indispensable in promoting the rice," Li noted.





