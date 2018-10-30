90 New Zealand companies to participate in upcoming CIIE

About 90 New Zealand companies will participate in the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) from Nov. 5 to 10., according to Damon Paling, trade commissioner of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.



New Zealand companies will showcase dairy products, kiwi fruit, honey and beverages, among other food and agricultural products, Paling said in a interview with Xinhua.



"One of the new things we are bringing to the Chinese market via the platform of CIIE is New Zealand-grown avocado. It's a larger fruit with a more buttery taste," Paling said.



The New Zealand national pavilion, however, will focus on tourism, education, science and technology.



New Zealand wants to showcase not just food and beverages, but the soft power of technology, said Paling, adding that technology was the country's sixth-largest export sector.



"The year 2019 is a special tourism year between China and New Zealand. We really look to grasp that opportunity and showcase the best of New Zealand to more Chinese tourists," Paling said.



Digital interaction will be provided, with visitors to the national pavilion of New Zealand able to scan QR code and visit WeChat pages to learn more about the companies and their products.



Around 40,000 Chinese students study in New Zealand, and around half a million Chinese tourists visit the country each year.

