S.Korean president says to expand renewable energy production

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said Tuesday that his country will expand renewable energy production as it is a clean energy helping create jobs.
Moon made the remarks at a ceremony held in the southwest coastal city of Gunsan to announce plans to establish the country's biggest renewable energy production complex on the Saemangeum reclaimed land in the region.
He said the world already entered the era of renewably energy as renewable energy accounted for about 25 percent of the total power production in China and among the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as of 2017.
Moon noted that around 73 percent of power generation facilities, which were newly built last year in OECD member nations, was for renewably energy.
"Renewable energy is a healthy energy that protects the people's safety and a new growth industry that opens the future era," said Moon.
In contrast, South Korea's renewable energy production lagged far behind as the country's renewable energy portion to the total power generation stood merely at 8 percent as of 2017.
Moon vowed to raise the portion to 20 percent until 2030 by developing and nurturing the environmentally-friendly energy, which helps create new jobs.
The president noted that more than 10 million jobs were newly created around the world in the renewable energy industry alone.