Halloween in Beijing

As the end of the year approaches, we're faced with that familiar specter of Halloween! For some of us, it's the best time of year.
Many foreigners in China enjoy dressing up in costumes and going out partying with their friends. From everything to house parties to clubbing, the comical sight of an expat wearing an animal onesie to a club has become all-too-common in Beijing.
The holiday season is usually lonely for foreigners in China, as we're far from our family and friends with whom we once celebrated the holidays.
However, Halloween can be the perfect excuse to go out, meet new people and have a good time.
I've known people here who throw potluck parties (a potluck is when guests bring their own food or drinks) for Halloween, which always include costumes and games. Some guests buy packaged costumes on Taobao, others like myself just frugally go to the Silk Market to buy some random pieces of clothing for a cheaper sort of costume.
When I was studying at Peking University, my classmates and I went out all together and bought a set of matching animal onesies.
Actually, back in my home country, I often hesitated to go out in public in a silly Halloween costume, but here in China, I feel free to wear whatever I want out on the streets and at local bars.
You can often spot the laowai by their attire.
That's not to say Chinese people don't also dress up for Halloween.
It is becoming more and more common to see locals joining in on the spooky fun.
Halloween is now an international holiday that Asian countries like China seem to comprehend and accept easier than religious holidays such as Christmas
. In some ways, that's what makes Halloween even more fun in Beijing than back home.
Being a foreign immigrant can be hard, but an excuse to have carefree, silly fun with your friends makes Halloween one of the best ways to shake off your loneliness, go out and experience the city.
So, if you ever find yourself in Beijing on a spooky Halloween night, come on down to Sanlitun, Wudaokou or Gulou, where many foreigners go out for fun and you might just make new friends with a zombie or a witch.
See you out tonight! This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.