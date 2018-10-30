Word matters

llustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Now that we have an elevator, I can go downstairs as many times as I want."So said a resident surnamed Feng in Tiantan Dongli, Dongcheng district, on Monday morning, when a newly installed elevator began operations in Feng's building. Eighty-five-year-old Feng has lived on the fourth floor of an old residential building without an elevator for decades. Built in the late 1980s, a number of local residents are in their 60s or older. A major obstacle of the elevator installation was that it needed to be approved by every family in the building, as those living in the first and second floors were worried about noise. After the local community committee agreed on a small-scale elevator with low noises, the compound was satisfied and will install more elevators in other buildings. (Source: Beijing Evening News)